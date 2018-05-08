Trump says to announce Iran deal decision on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would announce his decision on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday.

Trump tweeted that "I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00 pm."

Trump has lambasted the deal as a "disaster," noting the United States should not have entered into the deal in the first place. Analysts warned that Washington is highly likely to leave the multilateral Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was signed in 2015.

