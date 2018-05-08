Trump says to announce Iran deal decision on Tuesday

LINE

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would announce his decision on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday.

Trump tweeted that "I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00 pm."

Trump has lambasted the deal as a "disaster," noting the United States should not have entered into the deal in the first place. Analysts warned that Washington is highly likely to leave the multilateral Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was signed in 2015.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier on Monday hinted that Iran would likely remain in the nuclear deal even if the United States decides to pull out, official IRNA news agency reported.

　　

Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.