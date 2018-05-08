China stresses transparent handling of criminal appeal cases

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Monday asked for more transparent handling of criminal appeal cases.

According to a circular issued by the SPP, criminal appeals departments of procuratorates at all levels should extend the range of cases to be publicly handled, which can include those on state compensation, supervision over compensation, judicial aid and other issues.

The procedures for public handling of cases should be simplified, with more efficient and feasible methods to make case-handling more effective so that parties can better understand the cases.

The SPP also asked procuratorates to promote the public handling of criminal appeal cases in order to better illustrate the law and promote the rule of law.

Such measures should be taken to make sure that each case that is publicly handled has educational value for the public, according to the SPP.

Public handling of criminal appeal cases, featuring both parties in a case and a third party that witnesses the handling of the case, is a way of publicizing China's procuratorial affairs.