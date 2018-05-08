New laws to apply socialist core values

China will spend five to 10 years to fully incorporate the country's socialist core values into its system of laws with Chinese characteristics, according to a plan issued recently by the Communist Party of China Central Committee for stipulating and revising laws.

The CPC Central Committee issued a notice requiring various localities and departments to effectively realize the plan in accordance with their actual conditions, Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.

The values comprise a set of moral principles summarized as prosperity, democracy, civility, harmony, freedom, equality, justice, the rule of law, patriotism, dedication, integrity and friendliness.

Efforts to draft and amend the laws should be led by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the plan says.

Such efforts should be led by the Party, be value-guided, serve the public, resolve problems and proceed with all-out planning and coordination, according to the plan.

The plan noted that it is a demanding, huge task to incorporate the socialist core values, and effective measures should be taken for seriously organizing and implementing the task of drafting and revising the laws, the plan says.

According to the major tasks outlined by the plan, the system of laws regarding a socialist market economy should be perfected, and rule of law should be reinforced for property rights protection.

The plan requires advancing the rule of law for a socialist democracy, shaping a sound system of laws for culture and perfecting legislation on internet and information domains.

The improvement of laws for people's livelihood is expected to gear up to focus on the most urgent issues involving the public interests, laws should be drafted for basic medical care and health and legislation of social organizations should be perfected, according to the plan.

A stringent system of laws for an ecological civilization should be built and laws and regulations for improving food safety should be drafted or updated, the plan says.

New laws should be drafted to address specific, demanding morality-related problems, such as a law that protects and honors heroes and martyrs, the plan says.