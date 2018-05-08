LINE

China-Indonesia cooperation a strong message of free trade: premier

2018-05-08

The cooperation between China and Indonesia will send a strong message to the world that both countries will work to promote free trade and global economic recovery, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in Jakarta Monday while addressing the China-Indonesia Business Summit.

Noting that China and Indonesia have strong economic complementarities with huge domestic markets, Li said both countries will continue to advance regional economic cooperation towards greater integration.

Li is on an official visit to the Southeast Asian country from Sunday to Tuesday at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

　　

