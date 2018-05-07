China, Indonesia sign cooperation agreements during Premier Li's visit

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday witnessed the signing of a series of cooperation agreements on trade between the two countries, during Li's visit to the country.

Earlier, a welcome ceremony was held for the visiting Chinese premier at the presidential palace in Bogor, Indonesia.

Li's visit comes as this year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership and the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Indonesia is the first stop on Li's first overseas trip since China's new cabinet took office in March.

During his visit, Li will also hold talks with Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla, and attend a China-Indonesia business summit.

The Chinese premier will visit the ASEAN Secretariat to underscore China's commitment to its relations with the 10-member community, meet with ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi, and attend celebration activities for the anniversary.