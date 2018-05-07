Senior CPC official stresses importance of studying Xi's speech commemorating Marx

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks at a seminar held to mark the 200th anniversary of Karl Marx's birth, in Beijing, capital of China, May 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the importance of studying Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech commemorating Karl Marx.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered the speech at a grand gathering to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Marx's birth on May 4.

Addressing a symposium Sunday, Wang said that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era represents "the newest theoretical achievement" of the CPC to uphold and develop Marxism in a new era.

It has enriched and developed Marxism with a series of original and strategic major thoughts and views, and is "Marxism in contemporary China and the 21st century," said Wang.

Wang urged theory circles in social sciences to continually accomplish new progress in researching and elucidating basic theories of Marxism and the newest achievements in adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context.

Huang Kunming, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium.

Over 230 representatives, including government officials, experts and scholars, attended the symposium commemorating Marx's birth, which lasted Friday through Sunday.