LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Senior CPC official stresses importance of studying Xi's speech commemorating Marx

1
2018-05-07 09:50Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks at a seminar held to mark the 200th anniversary of Karl Marx's birth, in Beijing, capital of China, May 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks at a seminar held to mark the 200th anniversary of Karl Marx's birth, in Beijing, capital of China, May 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the importance of studying Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech commemorating Karl Marx.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered the speech at a grand gathering to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Marx's birth on May 4.

Addressing a symposium Sunday, Wang said that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era represents "the newest theoretical achievement" of the CPC to uphold and develop Marxism in a new era.

It has enriched and developed Marxism with a series of original and strategic major thoughts and views, and is "Marxism in contemporary China and the 21st century," said Wang.

Wang urged theory circles in social sciences to continually accomplish new progress in researching and elucidating basic theories of Marxism and the newest achievements in adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context.

Huang Kunming, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium.

Over 230 representatives, including government officials, experts and scholars, attended the symposium commemorating Marx's birth, which lasted Friday through Sunday.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.