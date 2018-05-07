6 foreign nationals abducted in N Afghanistan

Unknown armed men abducted six foreign nationals and their Afghan driver in Khawja Alwan area outside the northern Baghlan's provincial capital Pul-e-khumri on Sunday, a local official said.
RIGHT BG
Unknown armed men abducted six foreign nationals and their Afghan driver in Khawja Alwan area outside the northern Baghlan's provincial capital Pul-e-khumri on Sunday, a local official said.
45 school girls hospitalized in suspected gas attack in N. Afghanistan2018-05-03
Suicide attack against Afghan army base claims 6 lives, wounds 10 others in S. Afghanistan2018-04-28
District governor among 12 killed in militants' attack in eastern Afghanistan2018-04-12