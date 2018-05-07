Yang Jiechi, Mike Pompeo discuss Korean Peninsula on phone: Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday said Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula issue during a Saturday phone conversation.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, Yang, who is also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, elaborated China's principle and position, and underscored China's stance on denuclearization, peace and stability of the peninsula, and settlement of the issue through dialogue and consultation.

It is hoped that all parties can consider the China-proposed "dual-track" approach, according to Geng. The "dual-track" approach refers to promoting denuclearization on the peninsula and establishing a peace mechanism.

China called on all parties to maintain the positive momentum in resolving the issue, and address each other's reasonable security concerns in a balanced manner in the process of promoting denuclearization, thus

achieving the ultimate goal of long-lasting peace and stability on the peninsula and in the region, according to the spokesperson.