LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Yang Jiechi, Mike Pompeo discuss Korean Peninsula on phone: Foreign Ministry

1
2018-05-07 09:20Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday said Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula issue during a Saturday phone conversation.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, Yang, who is also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, elaborated China's principle and position, and underscored China's stance on denuclearization, peace and stability of the peninsula, and settlement of the issue through dialogue and consultation.

It is hoped that all parties can consider the China-proposed "dual-track" approach, according to Geng. The "dual-track" approach refers to promoting denuclearization on the peninsula and establishing a peace mechanism.

China called on all parties to maintain the positive momentum in resolving the issue, and address each other's reasonable security concerns in a balanced manner in the process of promoting denuclearization, thus

achieving the ultimate goal of long-lasting peace and stability on the peninsula and in the region, according to the spokesperson.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.