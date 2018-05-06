LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China reiterates foreign enterprises' respect for its sovereignty, territorial integrity

1
2018-05-06 22:10Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday reiterated that foreign-funded enterprises should respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This came after a U.S. statement released on Saturday, which objected to China's requirement that foreign companies should stop listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as "countries" on their websites and promotional materials.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang noted that no matter what the U.S. side says, it will not change the fact that there is only one China and that Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan are inalienable parts of China.

China will stick to the One-China principle when dealing its external relations, Geng said, urging foreign enterprises operating business in China to respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, abide by Chinese law, and respect the Chinese peoples' feelings.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.