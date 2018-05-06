LINE

Chinese Embassy's first Open House attracts record number of visitors in Washington D.C.

2018-05-06 14:52Xinhua

Over 3,200 people visited the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C.. on Saturday as the embassy opened its doors to the public for the first time as part of the Around the World Embassy Tour, a signature cultural event held annually in the U.S. capital.

Held from 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) until 4 p.m. (2100 GMT), the 2018 Open House of the Chinese Embassy offered a rare look inside the embassy building, providing a unique opportunity for the public to experience China's cultural heritage and national tradition.

Visitors to the Embassy had a chance to tour the embassy's chancery building, enjoy the authentic Chinese artwork and various performances and shows, including martial arts, Beijing Opera, calligraphy and tea art demonstrations, along with the opportunity to participate in multiple hands-on programs, including sampling of Chinese cuisine, a photo booth featuring China's landmarks, and a chance to take a picture with a giant panda while waiting in line to enter the chancery.

In his opening remarks to kick off the event, Cui Tiankai, Chinese ambassador to the United States, extended his warm welcome to all the guests.

Cui noted that the event was held in the hopes of fostering greater connection and promoting further understanding between the Chinese and U.S. people.

He expressed his hope that the American public will gain a deeper understanding of both China and its people through the Open House event.

The diplomat assured all the guests that the Chinese embassy will open its doors even wider to the public in the future, so as to deepen the mutual understanding between the two peoples.

"The most solid basis for China-U.S ties lies in a deeper mutual understanding between the two peoples. All of you can become true ambassadors between China and the United States," said the ambassador.

　　

