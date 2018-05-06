Chinese premier leaves for Indonesia, Japan visits

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang left Beijing Sunday for official visits to Indonesia and Japan, and the 7th China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting in Japan.

Li was invited by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Li's entourage includes Xiao Jie, state councilor and secretary-general of the State Council, and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and minister in charge of the National Development and Reform Commission.