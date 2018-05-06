LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum to start expansion in 2018

1
2018-05-06 11:30Xinhua Editor: Feng Shuang ECNS App Download
Shanghai Jewish Refugee Museum

Shanghai Jewish Refugee Museum

Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum is expected to start its expansion project this year after recently receiving government approval for its plan.

The expansion will help display more historical materials and better introduce the history of Jewish refugees in Shanghai during WWII, said Chen Jian, Curator of the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum, Saturday.

The expansion is scheduled to be finished in 2020, said Chen.

The museum will continue to collect more historical items related to the part of wartime history. It has completed collation of the refugee list, data bank, oral accounts, video and audio materials.

Currently, it has over 600 pieces of historical materials, including wedding dresses and toys used by Jewish refugees during their wartime sojourn in the city, Chen said.

The museum, based on the former site of Ohel Moshe Synagogue, was first opened to the public in 2007.

Shanghai also plans to apply for the Tilanqiao neighborhood that sheltered Jewish refugees during WWII to be inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of the World Register.

Shanghai accommodated about 20,000 Jewish refugees fleeing from Nazi persecution. Many of them lived in the Tilanqiao area of Hongkou District.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.