Yang Jiechi, Mike Pompeo discuss China-U.S. relations on phone

2018-05-06 12:21Xinhua

Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on China-U.S. relations on the phone late Saturday.

Yang, who is also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said China-U.S. relations are currently at a crucial stage. The two sides should earnestly carry out the important consensuses reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

He said that the two countries should strengthen bilateral exchanges at high levels and all other levels, continue keeping close contact over economic and trade issues, and respect each other's core interests and major concerns.

The two sides should properly settle disputes and sensitive issues, maintain communication and coordination on major international and regional issues, and push bilateral ties forward along the right track, added Yang.

Pompeo said there is huge potential for cooperation between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies. The United States attaches great importance to its relations with China, and is willing to maintain close communication and coordination with China on boosting bilateral ties.

Yang and Pompeo also exchanged views on other international and regional issues.

　　

