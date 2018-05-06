Consulate of China warns citizens not to stay in dangerous zones in Hawaii

Consulate General of China in Los Angeles issued an alert message Saturday morning, warning Chinese citizens not to stay in dangerous zones in Hawaii's Big Island, which has been suffering strong volcano eruptions and earthquakes since Thursday.

The message posted on the official website of the consulate said that according to reports of the Hawaii State government, eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano had forced the evacuation of thousands of people, and part of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park had been closed.

Chinese citizens should notice the news about volcano eruptions and earthquakes, follow the directions of the local government, and keep out of very dangerous zones, the consulate warned.

After three eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano since Thursday, two strong earthquakes occurred Friday noon in one hour, and the latter one of 6.9-magnitude quake was the state's strongest since a 7.1-magnitude quake hit "almost exactly the same location" in 1975.

United States Geological Survey (USGS) data showed that lighter earthquakes continued into Saturday morning as a result of volcanic activities in the island.

Although there was no report of casualties, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency warned in a notice posted on Friday afternoon that the biggest threat continued to be the high levels of sulfur dioxide found in the evacuation area.

The evacuated areas in the island, which about 1,500 residents fled, "continues to be unstable with multiple volcanic eruptions happening," the notice read. "No one is allowed into the area. Do not attempt to return to your home at this time."