Myopia rates up among Taiwan children

The rates of myopia, or nearsightedness, have increased in all age groups of children in Taiwan, the island's health care authority said Saturday.

The finding was based on a survey in 2017, which covered 7,348 preschoolers and students aged from 3 to 18.

The myopia rate for kids at the senior year of kindergarten was 9 percent, but increased sharply to 19.8 percent and 38.7 percent in the first two years of primary school.

In a previous study in 2010, myopia rate of grade two pupils was 28.3 percent.

The new results for the grade six at primary school and the third year of junior high school also reached 70.6 percent and 89.3 percent, respectively.

In response, the authority called on schools and parents to increase outdoor activities and cut the use of digital screens.