China's national museum opens Karl Marx exhibition

2018-05-05

The National Museum of China on Saturday opened an exhibition to mark the 200th anniversary of Karl Marx's birth.

"The Power of Truth" features Marx's life, sinicized Marxism and Marxism-themed contemporary art.

On display are manuscripts by Marx, Engels, Lenin; documents, books, photos; and 70 Marxism-themed art pieces.

The exhibition was sponsored by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, a history research institute under the department and China Federation of Literary and Art Circles.

The exhibition will run for three months.

　　

