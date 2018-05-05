LINE

China increases public access to water quality info

2018-05-05

China is speeding up completion of a national surface water quality monitoring system.

People will be able to access water quality information online, according to a plan released Friday on the website of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE).

With automated monitoring stations, information will be updated every four hours instead of once a month as it is now.

China plans to have more than 2,000 monitoring stations by August, most of which will be open to the public.

The water stations are part of a national environmental monitoring network for air, water, soil, noise and radiation.

China is cleaning its water resources, with a tough water pollution law in effect.

　　

