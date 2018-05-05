LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

S. Korean president to visit Washington ahead of Trump-Kim meeting: White House

1
2018-05-05 13:35Xinhua Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

U.S. President Donald Trump will welcome his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in here on May 22, ahead of the scheduled meeting between Trump and the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un, said the White House Friday.

The two leaders will discuss Trump's upcoming meeting with Kim, it said in a statement.

Moon's trip followed his ice-breaking talks with Kim on April 27, after which Seoul and Pyongyang confirmed in a joint declaration a common goal of complete denuclearization.

Trump is to meet with Kim in May or early June. He told reporters on Friday that the date and venue of the first-ever U.S.-DPRK summit had already been set and will be announced "soon."

Also on Friday, U.S. National Security adviser John Bolton met here with Chung Eui-yong, visiting top national security adviser to Moon.

Chung provided Bolton with a detailed readout of the Moon-Kim meeting, said the White House in another statement.

The pair also reaffirmed that there are no plans to change the bilateral defense posture in South Korea.

Earlier in the day, Bolton rebuked a New York Times article which reported that Trump was looking for options to scale back the number of U.S. troops in South Korea, calling it "utter nonsense."

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.