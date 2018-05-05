LINE

China Internet Conference to be held in mid July

2018-05-05 Xinhua

The 2018 China Internet Conference will be held from July 10 to 12 in Beijing.

The conference will focus on the internet's role in industrial integration and upgrades, economic growth and an inclusive and clean cyberspace, said Wu Heqian, president of Internet Society of China, at a press conference Friday.

The conference will include about 20 forums on topics such as the sharing economy, investment, block chain, Internet healthcare, smart travel and innovative apps.

One of the highlights will be an Internet entrepreneur forum for the Belt and Road Initiative, the first to be held at the event.

　　

