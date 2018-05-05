LINE

6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Hawaii -- USGS

An earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted the Big Island of Hawaii on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck 16 km southwest of Leilani Estates, Hawaii at 12:32 p.m. local time (2232 GMT).

The epicenter, with a depth of 5 km, was initially determined to be at 19.3702 degrees north latitude and 155.0321 degrees west longitude.

"This is in almost exactly the same location as the deadly 1975 M 7.1 earthquake," the USGS tweeted.

Bystanders said the latest quake appeared to last about 15 seconds, sending people fleeing from buildings and community centers, local news outlet Hawaii News Now reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake.

　　

