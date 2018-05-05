Wang's DPRK visit captures global interest

Kim Jong-un, top leader of the DPRK (left), meets with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Pyongyang on Thursday. (Photo/Xinhua)

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi wrapped up his two-day visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, during which he met with DPRK's top leader Kim Jong-un and Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho.

The trip is among a series of recent high-level exchanges and contacts between China and Pyongyang, including Kim Jong-un's visit to China in March.

Beijing supports the Korean Peninsula's shift from armistice to peace, as well as Pyongyang's shifting focus to economic buildup, Wang told Kim on Thursday.

The visit carried a great deal of interest from overseas media. Let's take a look at what they had to say about this meeting.

KCNA: Kim Jong-un Holds Talks with Chinese Foreign Minister -- KBS (Korea Broadcasting System)

Kim's meeting with Wang Yi on Wednesday followed the historic summit held by President Moon Jae-in and Kim last week, at which they reaffirmed the goal of "complete" denuclearization of the peninsula. Kim is also set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump as early as May.

Kim and Wang exchanged opinions on ways to develop the two nations' traditionally friendly and cooperative relations and issues of "mutual concern including the direction and prospect of the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula."

N.K. leader meets China's foreign minister over ties, inter-Korean issues -- Yonhap News

China is willing to continue playing a positive role to seek a political resolution for the Korean peninsula, its top diplomat, State Councilor Wang Yi, told North Korea's foreign minister as diplomatic efforts gather pace.

China fully supported North Korea's commitment to denuclearization on the Korean peninsula as well as its decision to concentrate its efforts on economic development, Wang said during his trip to Pyongyang.

China says to play positive role as it seeks North Korea resolution -- Reuters

The two-day visit by Wang Yi follows a landmark inter-Korean summit and precedes a meeting between the North's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in coming weeks.

The two top diplomats met in Beijing last month, days after Kim travelled to China for talks with President Xi Jinping.

It was Kim's first overseas trip since he took power in 2011 and came amid signs of a diplomatic thaw.

China's foreign minister arrives in N. Korea -- AFP

The visit comes after hopes grew last week for a breakthrough to bring peace to the divided Korean Peninsula, following a historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at which the pair vowed "complete denuclearization."

China's top diplomat Wang Yi to visit North Korea this week-- Reuters

Mr. Wang's two-day trip to Pyongyang, which ended Thursday, was the second such visit by a senior Chinese official since Mr. Kim traveled to Beijing to meet Mr. Xi, easing tensions between the neighbors and allies.

Kim Jong Un Repeats Commitment to Denuclearization to China -- The Wall Street Journal