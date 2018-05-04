Xi calls for joint efforts with Japan to bring relations back on track

China and Japan should properly manage their contradictions and differences to bring bilateral relations back on track and strive for new developments, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday in a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

For a period of time, Japan has released positive signals and taken positive actions on bilateral relations and China welcomes what Japan has done, Xi said during the conversation.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between China and Japan and bilateral relations are in a significant stage when both sides should inherit the past and usher in the future, Xi said.

Xi said that the two countries should go over the spirits of the peace and friendship treaty, abide by the principles of the four China-Japan political documents, implement the four-point consensus, keep promises and comply with rules.

Abe said that Japan attaches great importance to relations with China and is willing to take the opportunity of the 40 anniversary of signing of the treaty to push forward comprehensive improvement and development of bilateral relations.