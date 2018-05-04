LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi, Moon talk about bilateral ties, Korean Peninsula issues over phone

1
2018-05-04 22:50Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in talked about bilateral ties and peace development on the Korean Peninsula during a phone talk on Friday.

Xi said China pays great attention to bilateral relations and is willing to enhance communication with South Korea, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and promote cultural exchanges so as to steadily move bilateral relations forward in the common interest of both sides.

Xi pointed out that the relations between the two countries maintain a good momentum of development, and consensuses of the two leaders have been gradually implemented.

Moon said he is delighted at the implementation of those consensuses and South Korea is committed to pushing forward continuous development of bilateral strategic cooperative partnership.

South Korea hopes to maintain high-level exchanges with China on the situation of the Korean Peninsula as well as other major international issues, said Moon.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.