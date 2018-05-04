Xi, Moon talk about bilateral ties, Korean Peninsula issues over phone

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in talked about bilateral ties and peace development on the Korean Peninsula during a phone talk on Friday.

Xi said China pays great attention to bilateral relations and is willing to enhance communication with South Korea, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and promote cultural exchanges so as to steadily move bilateral relations forward in the common interest of both sides.

Xi pointed out that the relations between the two countries maintain a good momentum of development, and consensuses of the two leaders have been gradually implemented.

Moon said he is delighted at the implementation of those consensuses and South Korea is committed to pushing forward continuous development of bilateral strategic cooperative partnership.

South Korea hopes to maintain high-level exchanges with China on the situation of the Korean Peninsula as well as other major international issues, said Moon.