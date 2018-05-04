Nepal to send 4 rhinos to China as gifts

Following the capture of a one-horned rhino on Thursday, Nepal finalized all four baby rhinos which will be gifted to China as part of enhancing friendship between the two neighbors.

A final female rhino was taken control from the western sector of the Chitwan National Park (CNP) premise on Thursday afternoon, according to officials involved in the operation.

Nurendra Aryal, Information Officer and Assistant Conservation Officer at CNP, told Xinhua, "We captured three rhinos from different parts of park in a week, as we already have one rhino under our surveillance. All the rhinos will be kept under special observation for weeks before sending them to China."

A team of around 50 people including officials from Chitwan National Park and National Trust for Nature Conservation, technical experts, veterinary doctors, Nepal army officials, a representative from Chinese side along with elephants were involved in the operation.

Official informed that all the captured rhinos have been kept in special enclosure called "boma" within the park premise at Sauraha. The baby rhinos will be kept in a man-made enclosure for a few weeks to help them adapt with the new environment.

The decision to provide two pairs of endangered rhinos as gifts to China was made by Nepal in 2016 during the government led by KP Sharma Oli.