Hengmian Town to get makeover

Hengmian Town is known for its traditional culture and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) buildings. (Photo by Gao Erqiang/chinadaily.com.cn)

Located next to Shanghai Disneyland in Pudong New Area, Hengmian Town has always been known for its traditional culture and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) buildings.

But the town fell into disrepair over the years and was marginalized during the city's economic takeoff.

According to the 13th Five-Year Plan for Shanghai International Resort, Hengmian will be redeveloped over the next several years to feature ecological conservation, leisure, cultural experience and other functions.

The management committee of the Shanghai International Resort said that the 23.5-square-kilometer town will be built into a mixed-style community combining manual workshops, businesses, dining, entertainment, hotels and homestays.