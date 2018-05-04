China's top legislator meets Japanese guests

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), meets with the delegation of Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union led by Hayashi Yoshimasa, in Beijing, capital of China, May 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu met with the delegation of Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union on Thursday.

Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), said win-win cooperation accords with the fundamental interest of both countries and long-term friendship is the only right choice.

Li called on the Japanese side to remember history, learn lessons from it and avoid repeating mistakes.

China and Japan should treat each other in an objective and rational way, as cooperative partners rather than threats, he said.

Li called on the two sides to look into the future and help bilateral relations return to normal.

Regarding legislative exchanges as an important part of bilateral ties, Li called for more exchanges of experiences on legislation and state governance, and more pragmatic cooperation.

Li welcomed the Japanese side to participate in the Belt and Road.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between China and Japan, and Hayashi Yoshimasa, who leads the delegation, said the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union will contribute more to improving bilateral ties.