Xi: Chinese Communists committed to constant development of Marxism

1
2018-05-04 13:22CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

In the history of human thought, there are no other theories that have had such a wide and profound influence as Marxism has, said Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during a speech at a commemorative gathering to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Karl Marx on Friday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

This year also marks the 170th anniversary of the first publication of the Communist Manifesto. Since its publication in 1848, Marxism has been widespread in the world.

The general theory set forth by Marxism is still absolutely right despite tremendous changes of human society, said Xi. He stressed that the communists must make a habit of reading the Marxist classics and understanding the principles of Marxism. He urges communists to use the classics to guide their practice.

The vitality of theory lies in constant innovation, Xi said. And the constant development of Marxism is the sacred duty of Chinese Communists.

"We must persist in using Marxism to observe, interpret and lead the times, promote the development of Marxism with a fresh and rich contemporary Chinese practice," Xi said.

　　

