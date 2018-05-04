Xi: CPC has never let its belief in Marxism waver

"The most valuable and influential spiritual wealth left by Marx is the scientific theory named after him, Marxism," said Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during a speech at a meeting to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Karl Marx on Friday morning in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

This year also marks the 170th anniversary of the publication of the Communist Manifesto, one of the most prominent works of Karl Marx. The political pamphlet marks the birth of Marxism, which later became one of the founding philosophies in modern China.

"Marxism is a scientific theory, creatively revealing the law of human social development," Xi added. He also highlighted that Marxism is a constantly developing theory and always stands at the forefront of the times.

"Marxism is the theory of people, the theory of practice, and is the open theoretical system," Xi added.