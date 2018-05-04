LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi: CPC has never let its belief in Marxism waver

1
2018-05-04 11:22CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

"The most valuable and influential spiritual wealth left by Marx is the scientific theory named after him, Marxism," said Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during a speech at a meeting to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Karl Marx on Friday morning in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

This year also marks the 170th anniversary of the publication of the Communist Manifesto, one of the most prominent works of Karl Marx. The political pamphlet marks the birth of Marxism, which later became one of the founding philosophies in modern China.

"Marxism is a scientific theory, creatively revealing the law of human social development," Xi added. He also highlighted that Marxism is a constantly developing theory and always stands at the forefront of the times.

"Marxism is the theory of people, the theory of practice, and is the open theoretical system," Xi added.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.