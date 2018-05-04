LINE

Xi: Only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China

2018-05-04

The Communist Party of China (CPC) combines the basic principles of Marxism with the realities of new China and has brought historical achievements, as well as deep and fundamental historical changes to the country, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said.

He noted that the achievements have proven that only by adhering to and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics can we achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during a speech at a conference to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Karl Marx on Friday morning in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The founding of the CPC was guided by Marxism, while the Party holds a great responsibility towards the rejuvenation of the nation and leading the Chinese people to create a miracle of human beings, Xi said.

Marxism not only profoundly changed the world, but also profoundly changed China, Xi noted, adding that as a faithful believer and steadfast practitioner of Marxism, the CPC is making persistent efforts to uphold and develop Marxism.

　　

