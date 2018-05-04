Program launched to train governance talent

As part of China's effort to further improve its participation in global governance and the cultivation of talent in international organizations, Fudan University in Shanghai and the Shanghai Rong Chang Foundation launched a program in March to train talent in the field of global governance.

The foundation is providing financial support for the program, donating 6 million yuan ($942,400) to the Education Development Foundation at Fudan University over three years starting this year.

The program provides students with internships and job opportunities with international organizations and helps them to conduct research in collaboration with academic institutions at Fudan University, including the Global Governance Institute, the Global Governance Research Center and the International Organization Research Center.

"We will further establish long-term relationships with more international organizations in terms of talent exchanges and related issues," said Chen Zhimin, assistant principal of Fudan University.

Wang Jianming, a member of the council of the Shanghai Rong Chang Foundation, said the program deepens students' insights into domestic and international affairs.

Liu Ningning, a 24-year-old graduate law student at Fudan University, is working as an intern in the services division of the trade and agriculture department at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

"Thanks to the program, I have the opportunity to assist with the monitoring and analysis of the laws and regulations regarding services in China, the United Kingdom, Canada and South Africa. I hope this project will inspire more students to devote themselves to improving China's role in international affairs," Liu said.

In 2016, Chen Yuying, a 24-year-old graduate student of international relations and public affairs at Fudan University, spent four months as an intern at the UN's department of public information.

"Most of the people working there have rich global experience. There are former employees of NGOs in the Middle East and Africa, experts with more than 10 years of experience in various industries and young scholars who are keen on tackling diplomatic issues," she said.

"The internship taught me that life is filled with multiple choices, and one needs passion and courage to overcome difficulties on the road to a successful career."

Chen Dongyang, who interned at the UN department of public information earlier this year, suggested building a platform to showcase the stories of different Chinese interns in international organizations.

"Such a platform would motivate more young people to join us in making a contribution to global development," Chen said.