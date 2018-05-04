LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

UN chief condemns deadly violence in Central African Republic

1
2018-05-04 10:04Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the violence in Central African Republic (CAR) that resulted in at least 22 deaths and over 100 people injured, a deputy UN spokesperson said Thursday.

Guterres extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to the wounded, said Farhan Haq on his behalf.

The violence erupted Tuesday in the country's capital Bangui. Two staff members of UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in CAR (MINUSCA) were injured.

Haq said the UN chief has called for calm and urged authorities to investigate the attacks and quickly bring those responsible to justice.

Guterres has also expressed his continued concern over "inflammatory" rhetoric that seems to be prevalent, recalling that there is no justification for incitement to violence or hate speech, Haq said.

The secretary-general reaffirms his support to the African country and to MINUSCA's role to protect civilians and stabilize the country, urging all actors to cease violence and work together to bring peace and stability to the country, he said.

According to local residents, the CAR's security forces launched a search operation against a rebel leader near a Muslim neighborhood, home to some armed groups. The hunt prompted exchanges of fire that lead to the casualties.

　　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.