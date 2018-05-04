UN chief condemns deadly violence in Central African Republic

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the violence in Central African Republic (CAR) that resulted in at least 22 deaths and over 100 people injured, a deputy UN spokesperson said Thursday.

Guterres extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to the wounded, said Farhan Haq on his behalf.

The violence erupted Tuesday in the country's capital Bangui. Two staff members of UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in CAR (MINUSCA) were injured.

Haq said the UN chief has called for calm and urged authorities to investigate the attacks and quickly bring those responsible to justice.

Guterres has also expressed his continued concern over "inflammatory" rhetoric that seems to be prevalent, recalling that there is no justification for incitement to violence or hate speech, Haq said.

The secretary-general reaffirms his support to the African country and to MINUSCA's role to protect civilians and stabilize the country, urging all actors to cease violence and work together to bring peace and stability to the country, he said.

According to local residents, the CAR's security forces launched a search operation against a rebel leader near a Muslim neighborhood, home to some armed groups. The hunt prompted exchanges of fire that lead to the casualties.