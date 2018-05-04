Win big cash prizes for a 20-second short film

(Photo provided to newsgd.com)

Regardless of which country you are from or whether you are a professional or amateur film maker, as long as you are currently a student studying in Guangdong, you are invited to send your short videos on the theme of "Change" to the First Cross-Straits Youth Creative Short Film Contest, and you will stand a chance to win a serious cash prize, up to 10,000 yuan.

2018 marks the 40th anniversary of the launch of China's reform and opening-up policy. Enormous changes have taken place in China over the past 40 years. What positive, major changes have you witnessed in your or other people's lives, in study or work in Guangdong? Submit your 20-180 second short story to the First Cross-Straits Youth Creative Short Film Contest to win big cash prizes.

Awards and prizes

Preliminary

For the top five winners:

1. Tickets for the final in Guangzhou (including round-trip transportation, accommodation and itinerary);

2. Prizes including iPhone X, drone for aerial photography;

For the five winners of Creative Short Film Award:

1. A set of Zhiyun Stabilizer.

Final

One First Prize Award Winner: RMB 10,000 + prize provided by sponsor;

One Second Prize Award Winner: RMB 5,000 + prize provided by sponsor;

One Third Prize Award Winner: RMB 2,000 + prize provided by sponsor;

Seven Excellence Award Winners: prize provided by sponsor;

One or two Best Organization Award Winners, and several Outstanding Organization Award Winners (to be determined by the quantity and quality of the entries);

Several Popularity Award Winners (to be determined by the network voting).

(Photo provided to newsgd.com)

Who can submit

Full-time or part-time university students in Guangdong

Theme of the contest: Change

When

The contest takes place in two phases from April to October, 2018.

First Phase: Preliminary (April - September, 2018)

Submission deadline: September 20, 2018

Ten short films will be selected from entries submitted by Guangdong participants, five of which will be the top five winning works for the final, and the other five will win the Creative Short Film Award. Several Popularity Award Winners will be selected as well.

Second Phase: Final (October 22 - 25, 2018)

The top five winners from Guangdong will join the top five winners from Taiwan in the final in Guangzhou. Ten teams will draw lots to decide their topics for the final, and then conduct their three-day-two-night filming. The final selection will be made on October 25, 2018.

(Photo provided to newsgd.com)

How to join

1. Film with cell phone, DV, camera or other professional equipment;

2. Entries should be 20-180 seconds in duration;

3. Entries can be vertical or horizontal version, and each file should not exceed 100MB. All videos should be MP4 format with subtitles and resolution more than 720p.

4. The submission deadline for Guangdong participants is September 20, 2018. If you are from one of the co-organizer universities, please send your videos to the designated contacts from that university and confirm your registration. Students from other universities that are not listed as a co-organizer should send your videos to guangdong_fun@126.com, and name your email and video: Cross-Straits Youth Creative Short Film Contest+2018+Guangdong+(title of video);

5. Once you have submitted your entry and completed the registration, it is understood that you have given your consent to the public broadcast of your entry.

6. Each team should be composed of no more than three individuals, submit only one entry, and are eligible to win only one award in the Preliminary.

7. If any of the top five winners selected from the Preliminary can't take part in the Final in Guangzhou, participants ranking after them will fill the vacancies in respective order.

Hosts and organizers

With the guidance of the Guangdong International Culture Association, Guangdong Province Cross-Strait Exchange Promotion Association, and Guangdong Youth Federation;

Hosts: Newsgd.com, Nanfang Plus App, United Daily News Group;

Co-organizers: Students' unions of Sun Yat-sen University, South China University of Technology, Jinan University, South China Agricultural University, Southern Medical University, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, South China Normal University, Guangdong University of Technology, Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, Shantou University, Guangdong Ocean University, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, Guangzhou University, Shenzhen University, Shaoguan University, Jiaying University;

Sponsor: China Airlines