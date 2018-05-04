LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Philippines, U.S. troops 'Balikatan 2018' drills to focus counter-terrorism, chemical attack

1
2018-05-04 09:33Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Troops from the Philippines and the United States will kick off next Monday a series of joint military exercises designed to hone their interoperability skills in fighting terrorism, including chemical attack, and disaster response, said a Philippine military officer on Thursday.

"Every year, we are trying to level up the training," Lt. Liezl Vidallon told reporters. For example last year, she said the focus is natural calamity. This year, she said the drills will focus on how to counter man-made calamities like chemical attack.

The U.S. and Philippines will work with regional partner nations throughout the "Balikatan" or "shoulder to shoulder" period.

Multinational forces from the U.S., the Philippines, Australia, and Japan will participate in all major training events this year. The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has also invited Britain to observe training for the mitigation of post-disaster suffering.

Vidallon said the participants in this year's Balikatan Exercises will be dealing with new tactics, techniques and procedures and lessons learned from last year's joint training.

This year's joint exercises, slated for May 7 to 18, will be conducted in several locations in the Philippine main Luzon island.

Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine multilateral military exercise focused on mutual defense, counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.

Vidallon did not say how many American and Philippines troops are participating in this year's Balikatan exercises. About 5,400 from both countries took part in Balikatan 2017.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.