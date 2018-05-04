India's Met department warns of another storm as death toll rises to 112 in two states

India's Meteorological department Thursday warned of another dust storm in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the next 48 hours, where it has claimed at least 112 lives so far.

According to officials over 200 people were injured in the two states due to overnight dust storm that left a trail of destruction in the affected districts.

India's official broadcaster - All India Radio (AIR) said in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the dust storm has risen to 74, while in Rajasthan it has killed 38 people.

The storm Wednesday uprooted trees and electricity poles, and disrupted power supply, besides destroying houses.

Officials said most of the deaths occurred due to collapsing of houses, falling of trees and after being struck by intense bursts of lightning.

In Uttar Pradesh more than half of the deaths were reported from Agra district, while as in Rajasthan district Bharatpur is reported to be worst affected.

Locals said they were scared due to the ferocity of the storm.

"We were scared because the winds blew away roofs of houses and trees," Anil Srivastav, a local resident from Agra told Xinhua. "It was simply a nightmare as we haven't witnessed anything like this before."

Disaster management officials too say they were shocked with the ferocity of storm.

The local governments in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have announced that families which have lost a member in the storm will receive 5,993 U.S. dollars as compensation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to express his grief over the deaths caused due to dust storm.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to dust storms in various parts of India. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi wrote on twitter.

"Have asked officials to coordinate with the respective state governments and work towards assisting those who have been affected."