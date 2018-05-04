Books commemorating Marx's 200th birth anniversary published

Three books commemorating the 200th anniversary of Karl Marx's birth have been published, according to a workshop Thursday.

The books, compiled and translated by the Party history and literature research institution of the CPC Central Committee, are respectively a commemorative edition of the Communist Manifesto and Das Kapital, a special collection of works by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, as well as a popular edition of biographical pictures of Marx.

"Publication of the books is of great significance for officials and members of the public to study and apply basic theories of Marxism with a scientific attitude, as well as to gain in-depth knowledge of the accomplishments and contributions of Marx," said a statement released after the workshop, co-organized by the Publicity Department and the Party history and literature research institution of the CPC Central Committee.

The books have been published by the People's Publishing House and Chongqing Publishing Group.