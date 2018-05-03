LINE

China releases its first cloud AI chip

2018-05-03 23:02Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download
Cambricon Technology CEO Chen Tianshi introduces the cloud AI chip MLU100 in Shanghai, east China, May 3, 2018. China's first cloud artificial intelligence (AI) chip was released by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on Thursday in Shanghai. The cloud chip MLU100, developed by Cambricon Technology, will have accurate and fast big data processing ability, especially in image and voice search methods. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

China's first cloud artificial intelligence (AI) chip was released by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on Thursday in Shanghai.

The cloud chip MLU100, developed by Cambricon Technology, will have accurate and fast big data processing ability, especially in image and voice search methods.

The cloud chips are mainly used in cloud computing, including servers and data centers. The MLU100 is powerful and can complete complicated cloud intelligence tasks, according to the CAS.

The cloud chip supports "deep learning," or neural networks that mimic human learning. Deep learning is a type of machine learning involving algorithms that can analyze data, recognize patterns and make predictions.

　　

