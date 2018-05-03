LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi encourages lifetime loyalty to Party among young people

1
2018-05-03 22:36Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

President Xi Jinping has encouraged lifetime loyalty to the Party among young people, ahead of China's Youth Day, which falls on May 4.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement in a message to some students from China University of Political Science and Law, who had written him a letter recently.

He urged the students to have firm faith, nurture virtue, study hard, and work to become individuals with ideals, ability and a strong sense of responsibility, well-prepared to join the socialist cause and contribute to the rule of law and national rejuvenation.

Xi joined the students in a Communist Youth League activity themed "Remain true to your original aspiration and follow the Party" during his visit to the university on May 3, 2017.

In writing to Xi, the students said that some had joined the Party and others were actively preparing to do so. They also volunteered to raise legal awareness among the general public and to support education in underdeveloped areas in the past year.

Their determination to follow the Party and make contributions to the motherland had been strengthened through such work, they said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.