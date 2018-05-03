Original Karl Marx manuscripts exhibited in east China

Visitors look at Karl Marx's original manuscript called Brüsseler Hefte, Brussels Notes, at an exhibition to mark the 200th anniversary of his birth at the Nanjing University in Nanjing City, East China's Jiangsu Province, May 3, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

China's only original manuscripts by Karl Marx were put on exhibition Thursday at Nanjing University in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

The exhibition, held to mark the 200th anniversary of the birthday of Karl Marx on May 5, uses historical documents and other items to show how Marxism was shaped, developed and spread to China over the past 200 years.

Among the items in the collection are Karl Marx's original notes from Brussels.

The notes include excerpts of economics works, the mathematics behind his doctrine of surplus value as well as family accounts.

The notes are part of a private collection held by Zeng Huansha, chair of Jiangsu Redsun Group. The collection has been evaluated by experts from the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and Humanities and the International Institute of Social History in Amsterdam and confirmed as Marx's original manuscripts.

Also part of the month-long exhibition are a statue of Karl Marx by Wu Weishan, curator of the National Art Museum of China, and long-scroll calligraphy works of the Chinese version of the "Communist Manifesto."

Inside the university gallery, the exhibitor built a replica of Marx's study in London, where he wrote his masterwork, "Capital."