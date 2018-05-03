LINE

Society

Policeman dies saving by-standers from speeding car

2018-05-03 16:48Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A policeman died after saving several people from being hurt by a speeding car in central China's Hubei Province Monday evening.

When police in Jingshan County received calls that a car in the area was driving too fast, policeman Liu Guibin rushed to the scene with a colleague. They tried to intervene but the driver could not be stopped, so they called for back up and tried to get pedestrians out of harm's way.

The driver drove directly into by-standers several times before Liu was run over as he was pushing others out of the way.

"Without his push, I would be lying there under the wheels," said one of those saved by Liu.

Police arrested the driver, and Liu was sent to hospital, but he and another victim died while three others were injured. The case is under investigation, but so far the driver's motive is unclear.

Liu, 50, became a policeman in 1994. His son had just returned from college for the May Day holiday and was waiting for him to get off duty.

　　

