Death toll in India's deadly storm rises to 80

2018-05-03 16:35Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The death toll in the deadly storm that hit India's northern states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night has risen to around 80, with around 143 people injured, according to official sources.

The highest number of deaths was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Agra city where around 36 people died in the disaster.

Nine people were killed in other parts of Uttar Pradesh, including in Bijnaur, Saharanpur and Bareilly.

The Rajasthan government confirmed 35 deaths in the state, mainly in the districts of Bharatpur, Alwar and Dhaulpur, Jhunjhunu.

Leading English daily The Times of India quoted sources from the meteorological department as saying that as much as 48.2 mm rainfall was reported in Agra district between 8:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, with storm winds of around 145 km per hour.

The injured have been admitted to government hospitals.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed state officials to monitor relief work and provide medical aid to the affected.

Adityanath also announced a compensation of up to 4 lakhs Indian rupees (about 4,000 U.S. dollars) to the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees (about 750 U.S. dollars) for each of the injured.

　　

