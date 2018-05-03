LINE

Indian PM most liked world leader on Facebook

2018-05-03 Xinhua

India's cyber-savvy Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most "liked" world leader on social networking site Facebook, a new report revealed.

According to the report, titled "World Leaders on Facebook," Modi has 43.2 million likes on Facebook, which is why he is far ahead of other world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump who comes a distant second with 23.1 million likes.

The report is prepared by global communications firm Burson Cohn & Wolfe based on the analysis of 650 Facebook pages of heads of state and government and foreign ministers for over the past 14 months.

Modi is said to prefer social media over TV, print interviews or press conferences. In India, he reaches out to millions almost every day through social media.

Apart from Facebook, he uses Twitter to wish people on festivals, exchanges messages with celebrities and even with ministers.

Modi assumed power in May 2014 after his Bharatiya Janata Party decimated then ruling Congress party which was mired in corruption scandals and slammed for failing to control inflation.

　　

