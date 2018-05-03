LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

S Korean president's approval rating surges following inter-Korean summit

1
2018-05-03 16:06Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating surged following last week's summit with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), a local survey showed Thursday.

Support for Moon jumped 8.3 percentage points over the week to 78.3 percent this week, according to the poll by local pollster Realmeter.

The result was based on a poll of 1,002 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had 3.1 percentage points in the margin of error.

The pollster said the Panmunjom declaration raised expectations for the denuclearization and the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula, which led to a fast rise in Moon's support scores.

Moon and Kim met on the South Korean side of the border village of Panmunjom on April 27, agreeing to complete denuclearization and the change of the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty by the end of this year.

The peninsula remains technically in a state of war as the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with armistice.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party gained 2.7 percentage points to 54.9 percent, staying in the top post.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.