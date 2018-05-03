LINE

Inventor creates cool toys from cans

2018-05-03 Global Times

A Jiangsu Province man has garnered millions of views on social media for upcycling beverage cans into cool motorized toys and gadgets.

The talented tinkerer surnamed Cao's videos include everything from mini tractors and excavators to wall-crawling cars - mostly made from aluminum empties.

"I make clothes (in a garment factory). It doesn't require me to think much," Cao told the Beijing News. "There's a work bench near my station, so whenever I'm on break I'll create things."

Since October, Cao has earned more than 1 million fans on video-sharing app Kuaishou.

His more popular inventions include a sunflower seed de-sheller and, more suspiciously, a click-farming device that automatically likes videos by repeatedly tapping a smartphone screen.

Cao is surprised at the online reaction over what he sees as only a hobby.

"Even I don't know why it became popular. I just think they're a lot of fun."

　　

