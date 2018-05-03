7 out of 10 S. Koreans believe complete denuclearization to be possible: survey

Seven out of 10 South Korean people believe that a complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula will be possible, a local survey showed Thursday.

According to the Realmeter poll, 71.4 percent of respondents said a complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization will be possibly achieved.

It was based on a survey of 501 voters conducted Wednesday. It had 4.4 percentage points in the margin of error.

Over 90 percent of supporters for the ruling Democratic Party said the complete denuclearization would be possible, while more than half of supporters for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party believed it would not happen.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), met on the South Korean side of the border village of Panmunjom on April 27.

After the third-ever inter-Korean summit, Moon and Kim announced the Panmunjom Declaration, in which the two Koreas agreed to complete denuclearization and the change of the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty by the end of this year.

The Korean Peninsula remains technically in a state of war as the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with armistice.