Lottery winner can't collect big winnings

A clerk in Shanghai surnamed Wang won a VAT lottery worth 400,000 yuan ($62,000) but failed to find her original invoice, Shanghai Morning Post reported Wednesday.

Wang ordered takeout food on a cellphone app in December 2017. The value of the invoice was 70 yuan. When tax authorities phoned her on April 10 to notify her that she won a 400,000 yuan prize, she thought it was a scam.

After comparing the record saved in her phone and the winning invoice number, she looked everywhere for the original invoice but could not find it. "It is such a small probability. Who would have kept a 70 yuan invoice," said Wang.

According to a document issued by local tax authorities in 2017, VAT lucky draw winners must provide an identification certificate, a phone number and the original invoice to cash out the prize. Whether Wang can collect remains to be seen.