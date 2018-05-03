Up to 30 injured in explosion at Jewish celebration in London

Up to 30 people were injured in an explosion at a Jewish celebration on Thursday in London that may have been sparked by a mobile phone, local media reported.

The incident happened when crowds gathered to celebrate Lag BaOmer, a Jewish festive day on which bonfires are a tradition.

Footage of the incident showed a bonfire about to be lit as many people were stood within a few meters. Suddenly, a huge fireball erupted over the entire crowd.

London Ambulance Service and the Jewish volunteer ambulance service Hatzola attended and treated "multiple patients" for burn injuries.

The cause of the explosion is not confirmed.

Several witnesses claimed a mobile phone had been thrown onto the bonfire.

However, according to local Jewish media, the explosion appeared to have been caused by fuel and not the smartphone, although there definitely were multiple smartphones placed inside the pile to be burned.