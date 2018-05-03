LINE

Chinese Embassy donates Cyrillic version of Buddhist classics to Mongolian library

Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2012 shows the Palm-Leaf Manuscripts of Buddhist Sutras in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chogo)

The Chinese Embassy in Mongolia has donated a modern Mongolian Cyrillic version of a Tibetan Buddhist classic to a library in the country's north.

The sutras of 410 volumes of the classic "Kangyur and Tengyur" were handed over to the director of Central Library in the northern province of Darkhan-Uul, at a ceremony in the capital Ulan Bator attended by a number of officials from both countries.

"China and Mongolia are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers," Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Xing Haiming said during the handover ceremony.

"In recent years, cultural relations between the two countries have grown. Today's event is part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations in the cultural sector," he added.

"This is a great gift to us from the people of China. We are grateful that our young people are able to read the wonderful scriptures in their mother language," said the library director Mr. D.Tserendavaa.

Last year, the Chinese Embassy to Mongolia donated the same books to the Department of Philosophy and Religion at the National University of Mongolia.

　　

