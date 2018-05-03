LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Pilot considered most difficult job to quit in China

1
2018-05-03 09:35CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Being a pilot could be the most difficult job to quit in China, according to a white paper published by a court in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The court, after reviewing and summarizing all its cases over the past five years, found that pilots have to pay a penalty ranging from 0.6 to 1.1 million US dollars on average while the highest reached 1.9 million U.S. dollars.

According to Chengdu Evening News, the white paper showed that from 2013 to 2017, Chengdu's Shuangliu district court dealt with 192 pilots' disputes over quitting involving six airlines. The number of such dispute cases has been rising and saw a substantial increase last year.

There are many reasons that have led to a surge in lawsuits involving pilot departures.

As many new airlines want to quickly form a mature team and be a stronger market competitor, they've invested heavily in snatching experienced pilots from other airlines. Some of those pilots take up offers because they want promotions, something their former airlines could not give as a result of rigid compensation structures.

In order to restrict the exodus of the pilots, four big domestic airlines groups and 38 airlines signed an agreement in 2004. However, "If the pilot follows the proper procedure, there will be no litigation," one airline employee said.

The cost of training a pilot is huge.

When a pilot asks to quit, the airline company will file a claim. Before joining the airline, the pilot generally needs to conduct theoretical and flight training for two to four years in school, which could cost at least 110,000 US dollars. After joining, it will take about five years for the pilot to be promoted to a captain, which means that it takes seven to nine years to train a captain.

The newcomer airlines lack the resources to train a captain. Thus, they have to hunt for talent from existing major airlines, resulting in a continuing shortage of pilots in the industry. In particular, the shortage is even acuter for skilled or experienced pilots.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.