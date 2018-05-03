LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Beijing trials facial recognition at supermarket checkouts

1
2018-05-03 09:33CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Shoppers at a supermarket in Beijing can now pay for their groceries using nothing but their face. 7-FRESH, a supermarket operated by Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, is testing out automated checkouts which use facial recognition.

With no human cashier nearby, one camera reads the price tag, and a second one scans your face and matches it to your registered account.

After entering a mobile phone number to charge the account, the transaction is completed in just a few seconds.

Automated checkouts that use facial recognition are one of a series of innovations JD.com is testing at 7-FRESH.

But it's not the first in the retail industry.

Last year, Alibaba's Alipay rolled out the world's first "Smile to Pay" facial recognition system at a KFC outlet in Hangzhou City, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province and where Alibaba is headquartered.

Technology analyst and entrepreneur Zhuang Shuai hinted at the reason behind Chinese people's acceptance of the technology.

"As you know, Chinese people are interested in trying new things. Speaking of privacy, we don't give much importance to it or consider it crucial in our lives."

The adoption of facial recognition technology in China is already far beyond most people's expectations.

It helps police in criminal investigations and even stops people from taking excessive amounts of toilet paper.

Zhang Shuai said duplicating people's faces is not an easy job, which accounts for the efficiency of this technology.

"We can easily obtain others' fingerprints from where they have pressed their fingers, but it's hard to do so with people's faces. So I think it is expected to be used broadly in this respect."

But he also cautioned that the tech's hardware and software are still at an early development stage and have a long way to go.

By Li Shengnan

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.