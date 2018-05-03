LINE

Peng Liyuan meets with president of Fondation Merieux

1
2018-05-03 09:25CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Peng Liyuan (R) poses with President of Fondation Merieux Alain Merieux in Beijing, May 2, 2018. (Photo/Xinhua)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Wednesday met with President of Fondation Merieux Alain Merieux in Beijing.

Peng, who is also the World Health Organization (WHO) Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, appreciated Merieux's long-term efforts in pushing forward the China-France cooperation in the prevention of tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

China-France relations are developing smoothly and the two countries have broad prospects for cooperation in various fields, Peng said, extending her hope that Merieux will make new contributions to China-France friendship.

During the meeting with Peng, Merieux highly appreciated the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Xi Jinping.

He also said his foundation would continue promoting health cooperation between the two countries and working as China's long-term partner to contribute to bilateral relations.

　　

